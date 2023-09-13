They didn't sing the Happy Birthday song, but they did cut a cake in the shape of New Castle County to celebrate the county's 350th anniversary.
The ceremony took place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, on The Green in New Castle City.
The date coincides with the establishment by the Dutch of New Amstel the boundaries of which mirror present day New Castle County.
The term used for a 350th anniversary is sesquarcentennial, but whatever you want to call it, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said it's a big deal.
"We've seen just the past few years in this country that democracy gets tested, right, and we don't often celebrate 'hey we did it!'" said Meyer. "There are a lot of countries that have come and gone in that 350 years, come and gone, and we can name various plots of land across the world that have been in dispute for close to 350 years."
Meyer said in terms of recent history he points to the establishment of The Hope Center as a major accomplishment in New Castle County.
"In 350 years government has never stood up and said 'for our most vulnerable we're going to provide a place for you, a floor if you hit such a low place," said Meyer. "Over 140 children last night [Monday] alone stayed there. 3,002 Delawareans to date have spent at least one night here. It should be a source of pride for all of us."