A Harrington man is facing weapons charges after a loaded gun and a sock full of bullets was discovered during a traffic stop, Delaware State Police announced Wednesday.
According to authorities, 41-year-old Paul L. Ridenour was passenger in a white Ford van which was pulled over for speeding along North DuPont Highway around 1 a.m. on May 6, 2020.
Ridenour, wanted on warrants, allegedly provided a fake ID to police, then, after he was detained, a sock containing 19 9mm bullets was found on the front seat floor, and a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun with a round chambered and five rounds in the magazine was located on the rear floor.
He was charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, two counts possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, carrying a concealed deadly weapon-firearm, and criminal impersonation. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $28,500 secured bond.