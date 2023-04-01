A Harrington man is dead after he crashed his pickup truck in Felton early Saturday morning.
The man was driving eastbound on Hopkins Cemetery Road near Fox Hunters Road shortly before 2 a.m. when he lost control of the truck going around a curve, Delaware State Police said.
The truck spun, ran off the road and overturned, and the 28-year-old driver was critically injured.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, and Hopkins Cemetery Road was closed at the scene for about 3 hours after the crash, which is still under investigation by Troop 3's Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling 302.698.8457.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847-3333.