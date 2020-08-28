New Castle County Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle has allegedly violated the terms of a confidential severance agreement with a former aide she's accused of harassing in an investigation that WDEL reported has already cost the county at least $142,000 and could now cost more.

That's prompted her ex-aide to speak out, exclusively to WDEL, for the first time.

In an interview with Political Power Hour host Rachelle Wilson on WHGE-FM, dated July 22, 2020, Hartley-Nagle claimed members of council "coerced" her ex-aide Kate Maxwell into filing a harassment claim against her. During the program, Hartley-Nagle never names her aide, but she's only ever had one aide during her time as council president.

The controversial, unsolicited comments come around the 16-minute mark of the following video, wherein she responded to a question from Wilson. The question, which had nothing to do with Maxwell, was about a woman joining county council - which was seen as a "good old boys network."

"I wanted transparency, accountability, openness...no they weren't feeling that, and they really, really went after me. Then they accused me - had my aide say that I harassed her. I found out one of the councilwomen had told her she could get a half-million dollars if she sued the county, and so she's talking about suing. She never did sue us. It was a political witch-hunt, and I had never done anything to her but be kind.

"When the report was done, it said no smoking gun because it never happened," Hartley-Nagle added.

On the radio program, which was also broadcast on Facebook Live and shared on Hartley-Nagle's re-election page, Hartley-Nagle also goes on to make several remarks regarding Maxwell's criminal history and employment history, accusing the county of never doing a background check before hiring her.

"My attorney was able to get a report on her. She was a criminal. She had stolen $50,000 each from two separate companies, was still on probation. The county never did a background check on her. They never checked--as required by law--check her resume, and I was able to match it up with the report I got. She was in jail where she said she did some of the jobs.

"Then, all of a sudden, it was crickets. The council people -- they backed off. She wasn't coming back. We're not doing anything. But they won't tell that part. That part wasn't in the press," Harley-Nagle said.

Rewriting History

Hartley-Nagle's comments seem to re-write history. An extensive harassment investigation ensued, and only WDEL was able to obtain the report and its findings. Hartley-Nagle repeatedly refused interview requests from WDEL as this saga unfolded in 2017, calling it a personnel issue. For this story, she would only issue a statement via email.

"Kate Maxwell left the employ of New Castle County [Council] well over three years ago. The so-called investigation into her short stint at the county in 2017 was politically motivated from the very start. The resurrection of the matter two weeks before the primary is proof positive of that fact."

In a follow-up, WDEL wondered why she described the issue resurfacing as being politically motivated, when the matter was only coming up because Hartley-Nagle, herself, spoke about it on a radio program. She responded:

"It is absolutely a resurrection of a politically motivated matter. I responded to a question raised by a moderator on a radio program. What was said was not a violation of any agreement to which I am a party or have seen at any time prior to the radio program. Consequently, any statement that suggests in any way that I bear any responsibility for allegedly violating an agreement is false and misleading, and will be addressed accordingly should such a claim be made," Hartley-Nagle wrote.

Personnel co-chair, Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick, believes Hartley-Nagle was aware of the agreement's existence.

"Karen was present at the meeting in which we discussed the terms of the agreement," said Kilpatrick.

Kilpatrick said even if Hartley-Nagle didn't vote for it, she's still bound by it.

"We are all named within that agreement. It doesn't just say 'council.' It names us by name, so, because of that, everyone of us named in that agreement has to abide by it," said Kilpatrick. "How this works is that council votes to accept the agreement--which they did overwhelmingly--and then all of council therefore has to abide by that agreement. I did sign the agreement as the co-chair of personnel committee. I sign on behalf of all of council, but I only signed after it was voted in by council."

Harassment investigation: 'Do you need to call your mommy?'

In 2017, WDEL obtained and reported on the exclusive, confidential report by human resources investigator Tricia Clendening who determined there was a "toxic culture" within New Castle County Council, and at its helm was Hartley-Nagle.

In that report, Maxwell described what she called a bipolar personality in her former boss, who she alleged would say things like: "Who do you think you are?" "Just answer the phone." "I overestimated you." "I'm so over these deaths."

Maxwell, who is the fiancee of fallen Wilmington firefighter Christopher Leach, killed in the 2016 Canby Park arson, said Hartley-Nagle also called her an "idiot" and a "moron" and once said: "What are you, 10? Do you need to call your mommy?"

In the report, a handful of others admitted to seeing Maxwell crying on a few occasions, while more than a dozen others simply said they weren't aware or haven't witnessed any "inappropriate behavior" between Hartley-Nagle and any council member or staff.

Clendening, in her final summary report, said her investigation was clouded because many appeared apprehensive to disclose information, fearing retribution and retaliation, so she was unable to uncover any first-hand witnesses of harassment or hostility as a result of Hartley-Nagle's behavior.

While that may be the lack of a "smoking gun" that Hartley-Nagle described in her radio interview, Clendening noted:

"Harassment and hostile work environments can be defined by how the harasser makes a victim feel. Kate Maxwell regularly felt harassed by Karen’s behavior and comments although it may not have been the intention of Karen, but it is clearly defined by the impact these have had on Kate."

After her investigation, Clendening recommended training for Hartley-Nagle, which she never took, as well as having the council president stripped of her supervisory powers. Hartley-Nagle still has no aide, and her supervisory powers remain rescinded.

Maxwell calls for investigation

On August 3, 2020, in an email obtained by WDEL, Maxwell called for council to investigate the recent breach.

"Karen Hartley-Nagle made false, defaming, and inaccurate statements regarding my employment with New Castle County Council in 2016 and 2017. During this interview she also discusses the confidential details surrounding my employment," wrote Maxwell. "These statements are in direct violation of the confidential severance and release agreement which I signed on October 16, 2017 which was agreed upon by all 13 members of counsel including Hartley-Nagle herself. I demand that this issue be investigated and that Hartley-Nagle be held accountable."

Here's the legal agreement, obtained by WDEL:

Maxwell further noted she was seeking counsel to "explore her options and protect her reputation."

"As the other party of the confidential agreement, I have upheld my end. I have put this behind me, started a very reputable and successful business, and have worked to distance myself from the parties mentioned in the confidential agreement. This video is up on Facebook, was on a radio show, and has been shared multiple times as well as the link being copied forwarded over and over again."

New Castle County Council declined to investigate. In response, Mike Migliore, counsel to council, wrote in an email obtained by WDEL:

"New Castle County Council has complied with and will continue to comply with the terms of the settlement agreement to which you refer. To the extent, however, you believe that there has been a breach of any terms of the agreement, the agreement establishes that resolution of an alleged breach, including interpretation of the terms of the agreement and an alleged breach thereof, is to be addressed with and resolved by a court of law," Migliore wrote.

Maxwell speaks out for first time in emotional interview

"I take issue with every statement she made in that interview," she said. "She's taken my dignity and my happiness away from me, and it's time I took it back," said Maxwell.

Maxwell takes exception with Hartley-Nagle's statements that the harassment claims--filed by the personnel committee members Councilwoman Janet Kilpatrick and Councilman Tim Sheldon on Maxwell's behalf and not by Maxwell herself--were a "political witch-hunt."

"The fact that she continues to say that there is 'no smoking gun' and that this is all just a 'political witch-hunt' is laughable to me, considering she's not allowed to have anyone in her direct employ," noted Maxwell.

She also spoke publicly for the first time--aside from statements she made in the confidential report obtained by WDEL in 2017--about the alleged harassment she endured.

"There was not a day that went by that I was not harassed in some form or another - from telling me that I needed to just get over the death of my fiancee, from refusing to allow me to attend funerals because she actually said to me: 'I've had enough people in my life die,' to making me call and let her know when I was using the bathroom and then making me call when I returned from the bathroom...just constant control and harassment."

Maxwell said New Castle County Council's failure to investigate has forced her to look into hiring an attorney and speak out publicly--only to WDEL--saying she's mortified that Hartley-Nagle would take a risk by violating the NDA.

Maxwell believes Hartley-Nagle is only speaking up about the issues now because she's up for re-election in a few weeks - facing primary opponents Ciro Poppiti and Monique Johns.

"All I wanted her to do was to shut up. I wanted her to stop talking about me. She had kept her mouth shut for the last three years, and because it's an election. She's trying to win an election, and I am a thorn in her side and the scenario is a thorn in her side, (and) she decided to open her mouth up now."

Maxwell told WDEL her attempts to hire an attorney have been thwarted both by conflicts of interest, expressed by attorneys, and hefty upfront legal costs.

"I'm stuck. At any given point, she can just open up her mouth, and I really have no recourse because nobody wants to help me, and what she is saying is false."

It is true Maxwell is a convicted felon. She pleaded guilty to a theft charge in Arizona 15 years ago and served 45 days in jail. But she said Hartley-Nagle knew that when she hired her and insists she legally disclosed her felony, in the presence of others at a breakfast meeting with Hartley-Nagle at Lucky's Diner in Talleyville. Maxwell further asserts Hartley-Nagle had done an online criminal background search on her before she was hired and had known about the felony before she even saw Maxwell's resume.

"I was not on probation at the time. [Hartley-Nagle's] position at the time was that she believed that people could turn their lives around, that she believed people could redeem themselves, and that she believed in me. And basically what she did was she knew that I had just lost my fiancee in a very public way, and she used me for political gain. She used me for political clout. She knew that it would look good on her that she was hiring the fiancee of a fallen firefighter; and from the moment I walked into that office, I was abused and harassed, and it just keeps continuing. She does not stop," Maxwell said.

Since leaving county council staff, Maxwell has started her own business that helps others. She also volunteers in the community and is raising her two sons.

"She took everything from me. I started my own business to get away from this, and I've been very successful, but that's not for Karen Hartley-Nagle not trying to destroy me," said Maxwell. "I've really put this behind me. I have not opened my mouth up once about Karen Hartley-Nagle. The only reason I'm speaking out now is because I feel like I have no other choice, and the allegations or the lies that she made against me in that Facebook video need to be addressed.

Maxwell said she's changed her life around after making a mistake 15 years ago.

"I am a firm believer that people are able to turn their lives around...she basically implied that because I have had a checkered past and because I am a convicted felon that I am not worthy of a job, that I am not worthy of a position, that I could never be an upstanding member of society or the community, and I beg to differ, and my record shows differently," said Maxwell.