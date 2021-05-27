Three years after a harassment controversy that cost the county more than $150,000, Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle will once again be permitted to employ a legislative aide.
Sources told WDEL Hartley-Nagle had her supervisory powers restored after she finally completed the training that was recommended by an independent investigator in 2017, after she was accused of harassing her former aide.
In a personnel committee meeting Tuesday, May 25, 2021, Hartley-Nagle announced she plans to hire Linwood Jackson, a former president of the NAACP state conference, who also ran for state representative in 2018.
She had previously tried to hire Jackson in Dec. of 2020, but ultimately pulled her motion after council members objected over her refusal to take the harassment training.
WDEL chronicled the allegations of harassment lodged against Hartley-Nagle by aide Kate Maxwell, exclusively obtaining confidential reports which included allegations of Hartley-Nagle saying things to her like: "Who do you think you are? Just answer the phone. I overestimated you. Do you need to call your mommy?"
Hartley-Nagle was also accused of telling Maxwell, who's the fiancée of fallen Wilmington firefighter Christopher Leach, who died in the Canby Park arson: "I'm so over these deaths."
The human resources investigation into the matter--and settlement with Maxwell--ultimately cost county taxpayers $150,000. It also led to calls for Hartley-Nagle's resignation, a "wake-up" call from the Delaware Democratic Party, and an effort at Legislative Hall to change the county's succession plan to ensure she wouldn't take over if something happened to County Executive Matt Meyer.
Hartley-Nagle did not return WDEL's request for comment for this story.