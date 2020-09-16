Incumbent Karen Hartley-Nagle bested two fellow Democrats for the chance to run again for her current job as New Castle County Council President, after some delays in totaling the votes.
"Watching the numbers come in, we weren't real sure what they were for a while. It looked like everybody had voted, but then we found out they did not," said Hartley-Nagle.
Hartley-Nagle outlined her legislative priorities, should she beat Independent Brian Whitaker in November's general election.
"Opposition to another unnecessary property tax increase. Also, the adoption of a new comprehensive plan, job creation, and of course, ensuring the effective use of over $300 million in federal coronavirus funds," said Hartley-Nagle.
Hartley-Nagle tallied 40 percent of the vote, with challengers Monique Johns, who lost a state House bid in 2016, picking up 31 percent of the vote and County Register of Wills Ciro Poppiti garnerning 28 percent.
She said she's grateful New Castle County residents appreciate her hard work on their behalf.