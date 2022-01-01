A Hartly man is behind bars for his alleged role in a string of assaults on women over a roughly 3-month span.
Jeremiah Sandquist broke into a neighbor's house, choking her and threatening her with a knife, after she ordered him off her property back on September 21st, Delaware State Police said.
Sandquist is also accused of attacking two other women in Hartly November 7th and smashing the windshield on one of the victims' cars.
In addition, he allegedly pulled his car in front of a fourth woman's car in Dover on Christmas Day, got out and jumped up and down on the hood of her car before smashing her windshield with his knee, all while the woman's 1-year-old child watched.
Troopers caught up with Sandquist Thursday at a house in Clayton, and he ran into a barn on the property to hide, but troopers surrounded the structure and Sandquist surrendered.
He's being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on charges including assault, strangulation and first-degree burglary.