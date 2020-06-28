Delaware State Police are investigating the discovery of a noose in front of a black man's home in Seaford.
The victim told troopers that, while he was at work on Friday, June 26, 2020,someone tied a small white cord into a noose on the front step railing of his home in the Holly View Mobile Home Park.
Detectives said they've interviewed the man's neighbors, but haven't developed a suspect.
It is being considered a hate crime, in addition to criminal trespassing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4, Detective Shockley at 302.752.3812. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.