Two women charged with stealing a Make America Great Again hat from a boy seated outside the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington have had their charges upgraded to hate crimes, the Delaware Department of Justice announced Tuesday.
According to DOJ officials, Camryn Amy and Olivia Winslow, both 21, were seen on video taking a MAGA hat off the ground in the 600 block of Justison Street outside Iron Hill Brewery, near the Chase Center on the Riverfront where the DNC was being virtually hosted on August 20, 2020.
“Violence in any form is unacceptable, but harming another person — let alone a child — because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "Free speech, free assembly, and free expression are sacred, no matter whether we agree with the opinions expressed, and especially when we don’t. That is as true today as it was when the Bill of Rights was ratified. Our Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust will continue to defend everyone's fundamental rights.”
The DOJ clarified each committed or attempted to commit the crimes of robbery, assault, and endangering the welfare of a child with the purpose of interfering with the victim's free exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, or immunity protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, or because the victim had "exercised or enjoyed said right or rights."
Each woman has been charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of a child. Amy was additionally charged with third-degree assault, third-degree attempted assault, and offensive touching.