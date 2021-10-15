Charges of official misconduct against an Amtrak police officer were among three indictments announced by the Delaware Department of Justice Friday.
According to the Attorney General's Office, 35-year-old Keyah King, of Wilmington, approached a group of neighbors lighting off fireworks near a vehicle on July 3, 2021, and "launched into a profanity-laced tirade" while asking them to move away.
King allegedly told the group he had previously abused, and would continue to abuse, DELJIS--the "central state agency responsible for providing efficient and reliable development and operation of the hardware, software, network and database which comprise the Criminal Justice Information System (CJIS)."
He threatened to shoot the woman, officials said, and additionally told her he would stop Wilmington Police from coming to her aid.
King was charged with official misconduct and terroristic threatening.
An indictment against 60-year-old Cathy A. White, of Bear, was also detailed, in which White was accused of berating a Black child with racial slurs at the Bear Acme on August 13, 2021, after the child was separated from their mother, officials said.
According to the DOJ, White approached the child and directed "derogatory, demeaning, intimidating, and humiliating racial epithets," at them. She was charged with misdemeanor harassment and felony hate crime.
A 64-year-old Wilmington man was the final indictment detailed, where Sylvester A. Gordon was charged with repeatedly harassing and threatening three people including an officer responding to the scene.
The DOJ said Gordon began accosting and threatening two people in the city on August 31, 2021, including "referenced to their race and perceived national origin." He similarly accosted a responding Wilmington Police officer,
he was indicted on charges of terroristic threatening, terroristic threatening of a public servant, disorderly conduct, two counts harassment, and three counts hate crime.