New Castle County Police have released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend near Claymont that injured a motorcyclist.
Police have been looking for an ivory or cream colored Honda CRV with right side damage, that fled the scene on Carpenter Station Road at Valley Run Drive on Saturday.
Investigators say the driver of the Honda turned in front of the motorcycle causing the collision, and then fled.
The 78-year-old victim was flown to the hospital in critical condition.