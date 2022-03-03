Because of the good work she's done addressing food insecurity both in the classroom and for the community outside of it, a Wilmington teacher is a finalist for a national award.
After helping establish a large fruit and vegetable garden at Odyssey Charter School and finding so much success her classes were able to start donating excess produce grown, Melissa Tracy, a cross-discipline teacher for students grades 9 through 12, recognized a problem they would run into every winter.
"One of the hurdles that we encountered is, by November, we were unable to donate anything because the season was over, but yet the need for access to food did not go away," Tracy said. "It was probably the impetus for starting up the Hydroponic Learning Lab. I also wanted to give students the opportunity to learn about what the future Agriculture may look like--that gives them a much more meaningful, hands-on learning experience."
Food insecurity is a topic with which Tracy is very familiar. Enrolled in an alternative teacher certification program, she spend the entirety of her early career while at Tulane in New Orleans, providing education to underserved communities both pre- and post-Katrina.
"There were times when I would teach a lesson where I would very intentionally incorporate food into it," she said. "Just so that I could help ensure that my students had snacks and things like that throughout the day."
Food is something every person on the planet needs and enjoys, Tracy said, which is why she so often uses it as a lens through which to teach students about the world, and as a tool for teaching about equity and geography. When she moved to Delaware, it was still a prevalent issue, and one she wanted to have her students hep actively address.
Pre-COVID, Tracy said one in four students experienced food insecurity, but said you could argue the situation has only compounded in the face of a global pandemic.
"There are definitely people that are struggling with [access to food,] and then there are some families that have, prior to COVID maybe didn't experience food insecurity, but because of issues related to employment, all of a sudden find themselves in a really precarious situation," she said. "It can be really difficult for individuals and families to ask for help because sometimes there is shame that's attached to it. So my students are helping to meet a need by harvesting leafy greens, creating meal kits, that are accessible to anyone in need--no questions asked."
However, it took some work getting the Hydroponic Learning Lab off the ground--the kind of work schools are constantly struggling to meet--about $75,000 in grant funding's worth of work.
"Like anything, in any kind of space, it takes money, so over the course of that past few years, I have aggressively pursued grant funding," Tracy said. "As a consequence of that, we've been able to build a really unique, state-of-the-art lab at our school. Our program is really unique to our state, and is one of only a few programs, probably, in the country."
In recognition of those efforts, Tracy, who was named the Delaware Charter School 2020 Teacher of the Year, is one of just nine educators from across the country to be named a finalist for the National Society of High School Scholars 2021 Educator of the Year.
A win would bring additional funding, which Tracy said she was already planning to use to reinvest in the programs and projects that help her students continue producing and providing food.
"It definitely was nice to be recognized, especially during such a challenging time in education. It just was a nice reminder that what I'm doing matters, and it's having a positive impact on students," Tracy said. "It's also a reminder that we need to trust our educators, and that when we don't micromanage our educators and we provide them with the space, the time, the resources to be innovative, they can actually do some real cool stuff. If anything, that just helps to spark joy in the classroom and I think that's something that has been missing for a long time."