A fire that apparently originated in hay bales has spread to an adjacent field and forced the closure of Route 72 (Wrangle Hill Road) at School House Road due to dense smoke obscuring vision on the roadway.
Firefighters from Delaware City were called to the scene just before 10:45 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, for a reported vehicle fire and found the bales ablaze.
Additional tanker and field units from surrounding fire companies were called to the scene.
The fire was declared under control at 11:40 a.m., however, units are expected to be on scene for a considerable amount of time separating and wetting down the smoldering hay.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.