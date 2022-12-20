A package carrying a high-level disinfectant leaked and was improperly discarded, leading to a hazardous materials situation in Glasgow on Tuesday.
Aetna Fire officials said they responded to the Glasgow Medical Center at People's Plaza in Glasgow at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, where they were told the driver of a delivery vehicle had thrown out the chemical into a waste bin.
HAZMAT crews were able to find the Rapicide PA, a clear liquid disinfectant solution, which can cause irritation of the respiratory tract if inhaled, and skin irritation with contact.
Crews were able to extract the chemical during a two-hour cleanup.
DNREC and fire department officials traced the driver to Chapman Woods, where they further investigated. They did not indicate if the driver was arrested or faces any charges.
Fire officials left Peoples Plaza at 5:43 p.m., with DNREC continuing to investigate.