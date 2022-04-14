The state House and Senate sent the Healthy Delaware Families Act, which creates mandatory paid family and medical leave, to Gov. John Carney's desk Thursday for his signature.
The bill creates 12 weeks of paid parental leave annually, and up to six weeks of paid family caregiving leave, paid medical leave, or paid military leave every two years, once the bill goes into effect in 2025.
After passage in the House, Senate Substitute 2 for Senate Substitute 1 was sent to the state Senate while it was caucusing. Upon returning, the Senate quickly passed the bill.
"This is a historic day for Delaware and a watershed moment for working families throughout the First State. Thousands of families throughout our state are now one signature away from having the security and peace of mind that comes from knowing they will be able to keep food on the table and a roof over their heads even as they face some of the most common challenges that we all face as human beings," said Sen. Sarah McBride, the bill's primary sponsor. "This major step forward would not have been possible without the hard work and persistence of advocates, business leaders willing to come to the table, statewide leaders and a bi-partisan coalition of legislators, and the overwhelming support of Delawareans.”
The bill provides workers with 80% of their average weekly pay to employees during their time off through a state insurance program created by the bill, which is funded through employers and employees splitting a contribution equal to 1% of an employee's weekly pay.
Businesses with fewer than 25 employees would be exempt from various requirements created by the bill, dependent on business size.
"Delaware set the example by becoming one of the first states to establish paid parental leave for state employees and teachers. Now, Delaware has done the right thing for thousands of private workers and ensured they have access to paid family and medical leave," said Rep. Debra Heffernan, the bill’s lead House sponsor.
A group of 50 health, labor, faith, business, and community organizations known as the Delaware Cares Coalition has spent two years campaigning for passage of the legislation.
"The Healthy Delaware Families Act is a once-in-a-generation achievement that will uplift the lives of Delaware families for years to come," said Liz Richards, Director of the Delaware Cares Coalition for Paid Leave. "Hundreds of thousands of Delawareans without paid leave who have been forced to make impossible choices between their job and their family can know that help is on the way. Today’s vote is a decisive victory that will strengthen Delaware and make our families and our economy more resilient to the challenges of a changing world."