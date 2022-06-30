On January 6, 2021, Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester found herself trapped and praying in the Gallery above the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Now, she's following the January 6th hearings on Capitol Hill, learning more about what transpired around her, and her colleagues, that day.
She says the group remains in contact with each other.
"Sometimes watching some of the videos, members of that group, some feel triggered, for me I feel like I'm finally starting to understand some things more clearly," said Blunt Rochester.
"To hear some members who were trapped with me say 'I finally feel some closure,' other members are saying that they want to be there because they don't want people to forget what took place."
She said there are two reasons she's glad the committee is holding the hearings.
"Number one, accountability, and number two to ensure that the future of our democracy stays strong," said Blunt Rochester.
The Delaware Democrat compares the current hearings to Watergate in 1973.
"I knew how that had an impact on this country, and this moment is our moment to choose how important democracy is for all of us," said Blunt Rochester. "I'm glad it's happening and I hope that people will watch history."
Blunt Rochester spoke exclusively to WDEL during a visit on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, to Astra Zeneca's Newark manufacturing and distribution facility.