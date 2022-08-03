It's going to be a hot one on Thursday.
"The heat is going to be impressive, " says NBC10 meteorologist Marvin Gomez. "We're talking about record challenging heat in some spots."
Thursday's temperature in Wilmington should approach the record of 96, which was set in 1995; but it will also be a muggy afternoon, with a heat index around 100.
"We'll start the day with temperatures in the mid-70s, and then we're climbing back into the upper 90's. And it's not just the heat but the humidity that we're tracking that will make conditions feel uncomfortable," Gomez says.
The National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory from 11AM Thursday to 8PM Friday, as heat index values should range from 100 to 104.
You're encouraged to limit your time outdoors, drink plenty of fluids, and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.