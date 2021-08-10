The fifth official heat wave of the summer got underway Tuesday and it's expected to last into the weekend.
Temperatures are expected to get into the mid 90s with dewpoints in the 70s creating a scenario for heat related illnesses.
The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning from noon Wednesday, August 11th, through Thursday evening at 8 p.m.
The heat index could reach 105 on Wednesday, with 110 a possibility on Thursday.
Drenching afternoon thundershowers are also possible across the area as witnessed Monday afternoon in Kent County.
The Delaware Environmental Observing System (DEOS) recorded nearly four-and-a-half inches of rain in Sandtown, as more than two inches of rain fell over much of western Kent County.
In a span of 45 minutes, Harrington Fire Company responded to several calls ranging from wires down to cars stuck in high water.
These storm cells typically move very slowly and drop a considerable amount of rain in a short amount of time fueled by the moist atmosphere.
A cell dumped over two inches of rain in one hour in Greenville in New Castle County.
The afternoon spot showers, however, won't be enough to cool off the area.
NBC10 meteorologist Bill Henley said that won't happen until later in the day Saturday when a cold front moves into the area.