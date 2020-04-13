Two house fires in Smyrna over Easter weekend have been ruled accidental.
The first fire, reported around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, in the 900 block of South DuPont Boulevard started when a heat lamp ignited combustible material inside a chicken coop and spread to the garage of a home there. Property damage was estimated at $200,000.
The second fire, reported around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020, in the unit block of Smyrna Landing Road was caused by a candle coming into contact with curtains in the home. Property damage was estimated at approximately $125,000.
No injuries were reported at either incident.