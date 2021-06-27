An oppressive heat wave is set to grip Delaware, bringing dangerously high heat and humidity.
Sunday was hot, but the worst of the weather pattern will arrive during the work week. Temperatures will reach highs in the mid-90 degrees Monday through Wednesday, but due to the humidity, they’ll feel like the triple digits.
The Delaware beaches and the Jersey Shore will experience highs in the mid-to-upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.
Inland neighborhoods, however, will not fare as well as temperatures top off in the mid-90s but feel like 100-plus degrees, with high humidity.
People should try to limit time outdoors to prevent heat-related illness. Signs of heat-related illness include headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue and excessive sweating.
Be sure to stay inside a safe place with air conditioning, and open windows and use fans if you don't have air conditioning in your home. If you're using a fan, the EPA warns that windows or a door should be open to the outside; otherwise, you're just recirculating hot air, which is more dangerous.
Also, drink lots of water, even if you aren't feeling thirsty, to prevent dehydration. If outside, wear sunscreen and take breaks in the shade.