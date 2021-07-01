A storm that spawned a tornado warning caused damage on a path straddling the Kent and Sussex County line Thursday afternoon.
A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 4:55 p.m., with meteorologists saying a radar-indicated tornado was located near Milford and heading towards Slaughter Beach.
The same cell had earlier spawned a warning in Annapolis, Maryland, but as of 7 p.m. Thursday, no tornadoes had been confirmed.
Route 13 southbound had to be closed at Tower Hill Road just south of the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington for about an hour due to reported tree removal.
DELDOT reported one of their portable message signs along Route 14 west of Milford was toppled by the storm.
The National Weather Service tweeted they are analyzing storm reports. They could eventually investigate to determine if a tornado did officially touch down somewhere in the Harrington to Slaughter Beach corridor.
We are currently analyzing storm reports from the latest round of thunderstorms this afternoon, specifically near Milford, DE. Please continue to send us your reports so we can continue to investigate. #PAwx #NJwx #MDwx #DEwx— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 1, 2021