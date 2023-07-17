Elsmere firefighters were called out Sunday, July 16, 2023, for the report of a pair of dogs swept up in fast moving water in Little Mill Creek as a result of heavy rainfall.
Firefighters with rubber rafts from Hockessin, Minquas of Newport, and Good Will of New Castle also responded to the scene.
Elsmere fire officials said the canines were found about a mile downstream fro where they went in, were rescued, and returned to their owner unharmed.
Parts of downstate Delaware received as much of five inches of rain on Sunday in a swath along the border of Kent and Sussex counties.