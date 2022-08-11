Elton Chandler

Elton Chandler

 Wilmington Police

A 44-year old Wilmington man is in jail on weapon and drug charges following a recent raid on a residence in the city's Hedgeville community.

Wilmington Police said they executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Beech Street on August 4, 2022, and found a loaded 22-caliber rifle, a 9mm rifle, a 9mm handgun, more than seven pounds of marijuana and over $7000 in cash.

Chandler arrest

Elton Chandler was arrested in connection with the investigation on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (2 counts)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver in Tier 2 Quantity
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance in Tier 2 Quantity
  • Possession of a Firearm while also in Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Chandler is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $96,100 cash-only bail.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.