A 44-year old Wilmington man is in jail on weapon and drug charges following a recent raid on a residence in the city's Hedgeville community.
Wilmington Police said they executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Beech Street on August 4, 2022, and found a loaded 22-caliber rifle, a 9mm rifle, a 9mm handgun, more than seven pounds of marijuana and over $7000 in cash.
Elton Chandler was arrested in connection with the investigation on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (2 counts)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver in Tier 2 Quantity
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in Tier 2 Quantity
- Possession of a Firearm while also in Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Chandler is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $96,100 cash-only bail.