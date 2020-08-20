A relief fund was established Thursday to provide some assistance to Delaware homeowners who sustained damage to their property during the severe storms which brought four tornadoes to the state in the span of one week earlier this month.
Governor John Carney signed on August 19, 2020, Executive Order #44, which established the Delaware Resilience Fund Program to provide a cushion for Delaware residents during natural and weather-related disasters.
"[In] my lifetime here, I don't think I've seen that many tornadoes at one time, wreaking that kind of damage," Carney said. "Our partners at Delmarva Power and the Department of Transportation really, under those circumstances, did a really good job."
The fund has been in the works since a 2019 storm brought with it a tornado, and state lawmakers saw how homeowners could suddenly find themselves in a bind when something wasn't covered by their insurance.
"As we moved into this budget year this year...we had proposed a storm emergency resilience fund to address the cost for homeowners and governments and local communities that weren't covered by insurance, essentially," he said. "We weren't able to get that funding approved as we lost hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic."
Because of the severity of August's storms, Carney reallocated some funds, particularly from the Department of Transportation, to establish the assistance program which should provide some help to the owners of 400 homes damaged across four days of severe weather in the First State. The state has also applied for federal disaster assistance.
"This executive order will let us expand what we're able to do and provide a financial assistance tool," said Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director AJ Schall. " And one thing I can't stress enough is we've seen great community support...we've seen communities come together and really help rebuild, which is what Delaware is all about."
Trees came down on infrastructure that wasn't limited to home, but also left transportation crews working around the clock clearing roadways from large trees that blocked paths of travel. Delaware Department of Transportation Secretary Jennifer Cohan said she and Schall had actually celebrated the mild winter Delaware experienced, but the recent storms dampened that enthusiasm.
"We're still cleaning up and we still have a significant ways to go. We are weeks out from being complete with our cleaning up across the state," she said.
"What this executive order will do is it directs the department to take a look at our road ratings--and the good news is, we recently had road ratings...so we're going to take those ratings and then, in the areas that were affected by the storm, we're going to go back out and do an updated rating after the storm and compare those two, so that we make sure that we take care of the immediate needs as soon as possible," Cohan said. "I'm looking forward to that data-driven process...I know we already have a list of over 20 roads that legislators have put forth to us that need attention, but we will get to them as quick as we can."
Cohan said the department has already spent $1 million on storm cleanup efforts, with more expected as she said many of the roads which need addressing should be handled by Delaware crews "in-house."
The order authorizes DEMA and the Office of Management and Budget to coordinate with community organizations to assist impacted families with home and property repairs, and enter into agreements that makes that assistance achievable.
"In my district, which was Middletown through Glasgow and into Newark, that was just a direct path for one of the tornadoes and tropical storm Isaias and I had nine communities that were severely impacted," said state Senator Stephanie Hansen. "Not just with with home damage, dwelling damage but with trees as well. I mean, a lot of homes were missing roofs, they were missing rooms--rooms had been blown out of the homes--a lot of displaced residents and a lot of a lot of tree damage. A lot of trees down--very large, big trees--just snapped off like matchsticks. It was frightening."
A portion of Hansen's district was hit by a 35.5-mile record-breaking tornado that tore through New Castle and Kent counties.
The amount of money in the fund depends on how many individuals apply for assistance, the governor's office said.