If you're a Wilmington resident or business owner who's still without gas or electrical service due to the remnants of Ida, help is available courtesy of the city and its partner agencies.
More than 250 homes and businesses in the city lost power when what was left of Ida after its rampage through the Gulf hit our area Wednesday.
Mayor Mike Purzycki's office has announced the Governor's office, Delaware Health and Social Services, Delaware Emergency Management Agency and other partners will open a disaster reception center for those affected by Ida Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Warehouse at 1121 Thatcher Street.
In addition, there's a call center open through Monday to provide emergency assistance.
For more information, you can call 302.571.4900, and if you need emergency assistance, call 911.