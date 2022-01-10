"I've seen my share of disasters but standing in the middle of downtown Mayfield and spinning 360 degrees and just seeing leveled structures left and right was one of the most humbling experiences I've ever had in my life," said Jeff Sands, Public Information Officer for the Delaware Emergency Management Agency.
Sands spent two weeks in Kentucky over the holidays on assignment as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), in which participating emergency management agencies can request assistance from their counterparts in other states.
Sands said Kentucky requested a variety of resources including public information officers who helped disseminate important information to state residents reeling from the deadly storms.
"I worked very closely with their state public information officers, as well as PIOs from a number of other states, that came to help out as well," said Sands.
While operating mainly at the state capitol of Frankfort, Sands did have an opportunity to travel to Mayfield, one of the hardest hit locations.
"One EF-4 tornado was on the ground for almost twice the length of the state of Delaware, so you can just imagine the devastation from something like that," said Sands.
Sands said he spoke with an incident management team from New York about the destruction.
"This was hands down the worst devastation they had seen since September 11th," said Sands. "So I think that puts things in perspective."