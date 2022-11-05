NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson tied a career high with five touchdown passes and Delaware defeated Monmouth 49-17.
Henderson was 22-of-28 passing for 323 yards, averaging 11.5 yards per pass.
Make that 4⃣ total TDs for @NolanHendersonn in the first half! 💪 pic.twitter.com/mAImR9cyN2— Delaware Football (@Delaware_FB) November 5, 2022
Two of his TD passes went to Thyrick Pitts.
Threading the needle 🎯 @NolanHendersonn connects with @t_pitts1 for the second time this half‼️ pic.twitter.com/PwgyjQJehb— Delaware Football (@Delaware_FB) November 5, 2022
Jourdan Townsend, Marcus Yarns and Chandler Harvin added TD receptions for Delaware.
⚡️ @NolanHendersonn finds @ChandlerHarvin in the end zone, the third different receiver to score a touchdown in the first quarter! pic.twitter.com/5BwOkXW4PJ— Delaware Football (@Delaware_FB) November 5, 2022
Henderson and Kyron Cumby added rushing scores.
Straight down the middle! @KyronCumby2 rushes the ball 34 yds for UD's fifth touchdown of the first half! 💨 pic.twitter.com/96S21buQx2— Delaware Football (@Delaware_FB) November 5, 2022
Jaden Shirden, the FCS rushing yards leader, ran for 202 yards on 26 carries with a 69-yard score for the Hawks, who only had 90 yards in the air against the nation's second-best pass defense.