Whitney Sample, co-director of the University of Delaware's Design Studio spends his days fixing problems.
"If you don't like it, make it better."
That's his motto, and he applies it to pretty much everything in life.
"Virtually, everything in my world gets modifies a little bit because I look at it and I say: 'Why'd they do it that way? It's not really working for me.' ... so to me, everything is constantly evolving."
The problem solver never thought he'd apply his skills to masks until the COVID-19 pandemic presented itself and he noticed masks had some inherent flaws.
"I took the one design from Mark Fuller, the DIY face tube, and one of the issues... [was] the standoff distance, needing a little bit of distance from the filter material to the face for moisture and wicking issues," he said.
Sample said he was also focused on how he could get something out quickly and cheaply given the shortage of personal protective gear.
So he applied a spring-loaded piece in the middle of the wire frame to give an appropriate stand-off distance, but still ensures the mask is a flat, printable design. That's how the HensNest mask was born.
"It's away from your mouth immediately, plus there's a tremendous amount of surface area for the filtered air to come through, so those two things give you a lot of comfort in there in terms of the humidity," said Sample. "Keep it simple."
"Whitney is a brilliant designer," said Jenni Buckley, who complimented his blend of artistry and engineering, and the students who helped him create great inventions like this one.
She talked about the trade-off between comfort and safety.
"In order for a mask to be really effective, it has to have a good, tight seal on your face, which a lot of times, requires strapping the mask around your head and actually having a little bit of downward pressure there. If you've got a really loose mask that feels super comfy, chances are it's not doing a lot for you."
Buckley is co-director of the UD Design Studio and an associate professor of mechanical engineering, who conducts safety testing for medical devices. She said the HensNest mask is intended for members of the general public, who are at high-risk of contracting COVID-19 or who can't safely practice social distancing.
"[Those] who want a little added protection over sewn face masks or bandanas, which is currently what a lot of people are using and is recommended by the CDC. From our internal testing, we found that those masks, while they do block large particulate, spittle and this kind of thing, they're not as good with airborne articles, and that's where Whitney's mask, which can hold a higher-grade of filter material, is better for those individuals."
Front line health care workers should still be wearing N95 respirators.
"Although we started with the intention of designing for medical providers, what we found is our supply chain, thankfully, in the United States, is still strong enough that most of our providers are able to get what they need, especially locally," she said. "What we want to make sure happens is that the general public trying to access these masks doesn't put additional pressure on the supply chain...so save your N95 masks for the medical providers, and if you want some additional protection we're hoping that the HensNest mask will be what people with higher exposure risk--like working at grocery stores and food delivery folks, are able to use."
Internal testing at UD, in partnership with the environmental health and safety team, using a small number of samples, found that the HensNest mask, used with commonly available household filters, will filter out between four and eight times the amount of smaller particles than a traditional sewn mask.
"That doesn't mean that a sewn mask isn't offering you protection--by all means it is. It's blocking a lot of larger particles, so you get sneezed on, that's going to protect you. Our mask will give a little bit of added protection, depending on the filter material you're using," said Buckley.
The two recommended filters are reusable tote bags you keep stockpiled in the closet and clean household furnace filters.
"The wire frame itself is dishwasher safe, it's just a plastic component, so you can clean that after you're going out to the grocery store," she explained. "The filter material is something that after a couple of uses, you'll want to take out and probably dispose."
UD is also testing washable filters--like those reusable tote bags--to see how well they hold up in the laundry.
Whitney's idea is downloadable and anyone can improve upon it. Negro Bossi in New Castle has committed to injection molding and mass producing the masks within the next few weeks.
"Those are going to be given out to local folks, here in Delaware, who are high-risk themselves, or are high-exposure risk," she said.
The hope is that a major manufacturer will pick it up too.
"Anyone can come and access this design. Our hope is that an industry partner will eventually take up this design and either...manufacture and distribute it for free to the local population or may sell it at a very nominal fee...so what we're doing right now is releasing in sort of a public forum, where here's our design files, here's thieving that you need to make a mask that Whitney has created, please somebody pick it up."
Check out a video, by the University of Delaware on how to make the HensNest: