Yet another truck is stuck in the I-95 Restore the Corridor work zone.
It happened Tuesday afternoon on the northbound side of the highway at the MLK off-ramp in the work zone. DelDOT cameras show an oversized tractor trailer is stuck, marking the second time this happened this week.
DelDOT officials were hoping to divert the truck to the MLK Boulevard off ramp but determined it would not fit, so the tractor trailer is having to back up two miles to the I-495 split, where it should have exited in the first place.
As of 2 p.m., the truck remained stuck and appears to be having trouble navigating the S-curve around Frawley Stadium while backing up. It's unclear what steps may be next.
DelDOT confirmed to WDEL the truck was not permitted to be on that stretch of I-95 which is off limits to tractor trailers.