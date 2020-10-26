There will be pop-up testing sites for novel coronavirus COVID-19 across the state of Delaware as new cases and hospitalizations remain elevated.
“Testing for COVID-19 is the best way to track the spread of the virus and respond to potential outbreaks,” said Governor Carney. “Whether or not you have symptoms, we encourage you to get tested for COVID-19 at a site near you, and to continue to follow basic health precautions so we can slow the spread. Keep wearing your masks in public. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Keep your distance and avoid gatherings with those outside of your household. Stay home if you’re sick.”
There will be 15 coordinated sites in addition to sites normally open at Walgreens and hospital and healthcare locations. The locations, times, and dates will be:
New Castle County Pop-Up Testing Locations
- Monday, October 26 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Woodlawn Library (2020 W 9th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805)
- Monday, October 26 from 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Thomas McKean High School (301 McKennans Church Road, Wilmington, DE 19808)
- Tuesday, October 27 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Pulaski School (1300 Cedar Street, Wilmington, DE 19805)
- Tuesday, October 27 from 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Frawley Stadium (801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington, DE 19801)
- Wednesday, October 28 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Warner Elementary (801 W. 18th Street, Wilmington, DE 19802)
- Wednesday, October 28 from 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Brandywine High School (1400 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803)
- Thursday, October 29 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Hudson SSC (501 Ogletown Road, Newark, DE 19711)
- Friday, October 30 from 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.: Wilmington University Brandywine Campus (10 Beaver Valley Road, Wilmington, DE 19803)
- Saturday, October 31 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Claymont Elementary (3401 Green Street, Claymont, DE 19703)
- Saturday, October 31 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: People's Settlement Association (408 East 8th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801)
Kent County Pop-Up Testing Locations
- Monday, October 26 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Bethel AME Church (229 E Commerce Street, Smyrna, DE 19977)
- Tuesday, October 27 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Mt. Enon Baptist Church (600 N Church Street, Milford, DE 19963)
- Wednesday, October 28 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: New Beginnings AME (99 Jackson Street, Frederica, DE 19946)
- Thursday, October 29 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Woodbridge Early Childhood Education Center (400 Governors Ave, Greenwood, DE 19950)
- Friday, October 30 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Harrington Casino (18500 S Dupont Hwy, Harrington, DE 19952)
Sussex County Pop-Up Testing Locations
- Monday, October 26 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Selbyville Fire Company (30 N Main Street, Selbyville, DE 19975)
- Tuesday, October 27 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Delmar Town Hall (12 E State Street, Delmar, MD 21875)
- Wednesday, October 28 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Rehoboth City Hall (229 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971)
- Thursday, October 29 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Delaware Technical Community College, Owens Campus (21179 College Drive, Georgetown, DE 19947)
- Friday, October 30 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: La Red (300 High Street, Seaford, DE 19973)