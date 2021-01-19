Starting Wednesday morning, Delawareans 65 and older can register to get an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at upcoming mass vaccination clinics.
The registration process will begin at 8:30 a.m. on January 20, 2021, when a link on the state's website will go live.
Delaware has 31,459 doses of COVID-19 vaccine remaining as of 2:30 p.m. on January 19, 2021, according to the state's vaccine tracker.
With more than 200,000 people in Phase 1b and limited vaccine quantities available, the state is prioritizing seniors in Phase 1b to get their vaccinations at the following dates and locations:
- Friday, Jan. 22 at the Delaware City DMV
- Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24, at both the Delaware City and Georgetown DMV locations
These clinics are by appointment-only, and attendees, 65 and older, cannot just show up.
"Any individuals who arrive without an appointment for this weekend’s events should not expect to be vaccinated," the state said in a news release.
The rollout comes after a series of weekend clinics at DMVs, aimed at finishing up vaccinations for healthcare workers, first responders, and long-term care staffers. These events were also used as "trial runs" for the Division of Public Health to vaccinate a small number of seniors; however, the vaccination clinics were not publicized and left members of the public confused and frustrated.
Here's how it works:
Seniors should request an appointment here. They'll then be put on a waiting list. When appointments become available, invitation emails will be sent to individuals to schedule a specific appointment time.
Invites will be granted based on age, medical conditions, and other risk factors. These invitations will be unique and non-transferrable.
Delawareans age 65 and older who request an appointment, but do not immediately receive an invitation email will continue to be on the waiting list to receive an invitation for future vaccination events. Sending multiple requests for appointments will not increase one's chances of receiving an invitation for an appointment.
For seniors without computer access only, a phone line will be announced Wednesday to take requests for an appointment and, as slots become available, to help complete the appointment process.
The state believes it could take weeks or even months to vaccinate all Delawareans in Phase 1b, which includes educators and other front-line workers, in addition to seniors.
“With limited resources, there will be some attention within Phase 1B based on the risk factors we know, and the focus will be – especially in the first large vaccination events – on those 65 and over. We are looking forward to growing our vaccine options in the coming weeks to give people statewide multiple options for COVID-19 vaccination, as they now have for COVID-19 testing or flu shots," said Dr. Karyl Rattay, director of the Division of Public Health.
Vaccination information for others in Phase 1b:
For those who are not seniors, but are included Phase 1b, the vaccination process will get underway, beginning January 25, 2021.
K-12 educators: This week, the Department of Education will be announcing vaccination options specifically for educators and school staff. The Department is partnering with Acme/Safeway pharmacies to host vaccination events for educators at multiple school sites throughout the state, and to allow educators to be vaccinated at Acme/Safeway pharmacy locations, starting the week of January 25.
Child care workers: The Department of Education’s Office of Child Care Licensing will be providing vaccination options specifically for child care workers. This model will closely resemble the K-12 educators and school staff and will be released the week of January 25.
Correctional officers: The Department of Correction began receiving vaccine earlier this month. Officers performing 1A functions have been offered the opportunity to get vaccinated, as have a small number of inmates and officers over the age of 65 with serious medical conditions. DOC will continue receiving vaccine as supply allows and will continue vaccinating inmates and officers in order based on age and health condition.
Other frontline essential workers: Vaccination planning for eligible frontline essential workers is underway and is a partnership between DPH and the Division of Small Business. The Division of Small Business will release information in the coming days that will assist employers who want to host their own vaccination events for their employees or who want to help their employees learn where to get vaccinated. In the meantime, questions from frontline employers about the vaccination process can be directed to the Division of Small Business at Covid19faq@delaware.gov.
Other ways seniors can get vaccinated, starting Jan. 25:
A list of pharmacies that will offer COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors will become available de.gov/covidvaccine, beginning Jan. 25. The list will grow as additional pharmacies receive doses. Pharmacies are expected to be a primary choice for vaccinations as more vaccine becomes available, but as with other methods, they will have limited doses in the early part of the effort. Pharmacies are asked to limit their efforts in their stores at this time to Phase 1a (healthcare workers, first responders, and long-term care staffers) and Phase 1b individuals 65 and older.
Some primary care and specialty care providers, like medical practices and urgent care sites, will also have limited quantities of vaccine. The state is asking them to reserve vaccinations for those 65 and older. While some providers will contact their patients, others may require their patients to request appointments. Medical providers who wish to vaccinate individuals must enroll in the state’s immunization system through a separate process. Information and instructions can be found on the Medical Provider page of de.gov/covidvaccine.
Additionally, Governor Carney and Dr. Rattay will hold a COVID-19 Update and Public Q&A on Phase 1B vaccine rollout at 7 p.m. on January 19, 2021. Delawareans can submit questions to townhall@delaware.gov. The Q&A will be streamed on facebook.com/johncarneyde and livestream.com/stateofdelaware