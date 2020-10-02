The Delaware Division of Public Health released recommendations for Halloween celebrations, which includes modifying trick-or-treating.
DPH suggested trick-or-treaters should wear a mask, and treats should be provided without direct contact.
One suggestion is to place individual wrapped treats on your porch, and then interact from six feet away, with proper hand sanitization.
Officials warn that most Halloween masks are not designed to be protective, and would not be considered a face covering.
DPH also recommends against bobbing for apples, and instead urges people to host open-air, socially distant gatherings.
They do recommend finding a pick-your-own pumpkin or apple farm, but again wearing face coverings.
Other Halloween activities include pumpkin carving, a virtual costume contest, a Halloween movie marathon, or a scavenger hunt at your own house.
“We know this is typically a fun time of year for communities and families, and we absolutely want that fun to continue,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay in a statement, “but it is more important than ever that we do so safely and in a way that does not further increase the risk of virus transmission for ourselves, our families, and our neighbors. We can still enjoy a happy and healthy Halloween this year even if it looks a little different from previous years.”
More suggestions from the Delaware Division of Public Health are available here.