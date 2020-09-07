New Castle County is once again hosting 11 COVID-19 test sites this week.
Tests, offered by Curative, are free and include an oral swab and take less than 10 minutes. Some sites are walk-up only and indicated as such.
Here's the schedule:
- Tues., 09/08 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brandywine High School, 1400 Foulk Road in Brandywine Hundred
- Tues., 09/08 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at East Side Charter School at 3000 North Claymont Street in Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Wed., 09/09 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington
- Wed., 09/09 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wilmington University's Athletic Complex, at 1365 Pulaski Highway in Bear
- Thurs., 09/10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Middletown High School, 120 Silver Lake Road in Middletown
- Thurs., 09/10 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kirk Middle School, 140 Brennen Drive in Newark
- Fri., 9/11 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Seeds of Greatness Ministries, 828 Frenchtown Road in New Castle
- Fri., 9/11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ezion-Mount Carmel UMC at 800 North Walnut Street in Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Sat., 09/12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at John Dickinson High School, 1801 Milltown Road in Milltown
Register in advance by clicking here. Test results are often returned via email within 72 hours.
To search for a testing site near you, statewide, click here.