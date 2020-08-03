Free, saliva-based COVID-19 tests are being administered at sites across New Castle County this week.
Tests, via Curative's self-administered oral swab are available for asymptomatic and symptomatic persons. Some sites, as listed below, are walk-up only.
Here's this week's schedule:
- Wednesday, August 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Frawley Stadium
- Wednesday, 08/05, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Congo Funeral Home parking lot at 2401 North Market Street (walk-up only)
- Thursday, 08/06, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kirk Middle School in Newark.
- Thursday, 08/06, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Latin American Community Center at Carpenter and Van Buren streets in Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Friday, 08/07, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Seeds of Greatness Ministries at 828 Frenchtown Road in New Castle
- Friday, 08/07, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elbert Park at Elbert Place and C Street in Southbridge (walk-up only)
- Saturday, 08/08, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at East Side Charter School at 3000 North Claymont Street in Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Saturday, 08/08, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Father Tucker Park at 1801 Howland Street in Wilmington (walk-up only)
Register in advance by clicking here. Test results are often returned via email within 72 hours.
To search for a testing site near you, statewide, click here.