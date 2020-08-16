COVID-19 testing 2

 Mike Phillips

New Castle County is hosting 11 COVID-19 test sites this week.  

Tests, offered by Curative, are free and include an oral swab and take less than 10 minutes. Some sites are walk-up only and indicated as such.

Here's the schedule:

  • Monday, 08/17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Redding Middle School, 201 New Street in Middletown
  • Monday 08/17 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shortlidge Academy, at 100 West 18th Street in Wilmington (walk-up only)
  • Tuesday, 08/18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at PS duPont Middle School, at 701 West 34th Street in Wilmington
  • Wednesday, 08/19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Judy Johnson Park at 3rd and North Clayton streets in Wilmington (walk-up only)
  • Wednesday, 08/19 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wilmington University, Brandywine at 10 Beaver Valley Road in Brandywine Hundred
  • Thursday, 08/20 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kirk Middle School, 140 Brennen Drive in Newark
  • Thursday, 08/20 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 20 West Lea Boulevard in Wilmington (walk-up only)
  • Friday, 08/21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Side Charter School at 3000 North Calymont Street in Wilmington (walk-up only)
  • Friday, 08/21 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Seeds of Greatness at 828 Frenchtown Road in New Castle
  • Saturday, 08/22 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Delcastle Technical High School at 1417 Newport Road in Wilmington
  • Saturday, 08/22 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethel AME Church at 603 North Walnut Street in Wilmington (walk-up only)

Register in advance by clicking here. Test results are often returned via email within 72 hours. 

To search for a testing site near you, statewide, click here.

