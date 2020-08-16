New Castle County is hosting 11 COVID-19 test sites this week.
Tests, offered by Curative, are free and include an oral swab and take less than 10 minutes. Some sites are walk-up only and indicated as such.
Here's the schedule:
- Monday, 08/17, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Redding Middle School, 201 New Street in Middletown
- Monday 08/17 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shortlidge Academy, at 100 West 18th Street in Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Tuesday, 08/18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at PS duPont Middle School, at 701 West 34th Street in Wilmington
- Wednesday, 08/19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Judy Johnson Park at 3rd and North Clayton streets in Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Wednesday, 08/19 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wilmington University, Brandywine at 10 Beaver Valley Road in Brandywine Hundred
- Thursday, 08/20 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Kirk Middle School, 140 Brennen Drive in Newark
- Thursday, 08/20 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church at 20 West Lea Boulevard in Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Friday, 08/21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Side Charter School at 3000 North Calymont Street in Wilmington (walk-up only)
- Friday, 08/21 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Seeds of Greatness at 828 Frenchtown Road in New Castle
- Saturday, 08/22 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Delcastle Technical High School at 1417 Newport Road in Wilmington
- Saturday, 08/22 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethel AME Church at 603 North Walnut Street in Wilmington (walk-up only)
Register in advance by clicking here. Test results are often returned via email within 72 hours.
To search for a testing site near you, statewide, click here.