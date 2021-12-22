An adult and a teenager are being held on attempted murder and reckless endangering charges in connection with a shooting in Wilmington that left a 15-year old girl in critical condition.
Sahliek Booker, 21, is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $639,000 cash-only bail.
A 16-year-old is at the New Castle County Detention Center on $665,200 cash-only bail.
The shooting happened shortly before noon on December 11, 2021, in the 800 block of Kirkwood Street.
Wilmington Police said their Street Crimes Unit picked up the juvenile later that same afternoon near 22nd and Washington streets.
He was arrested without incident but police say he was armed with a loaded 9mm handgun.
Detectives working the case then arrested Booker on December 17th.
The teen faces the following charges:
- Attempted Murder (First Degree)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – 8 Counts
- Reckless Endangering (First Degree) – 7 Counts
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited – 2 Counts
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon – 2 Counts
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony
- Conspiracy (First Degree)
- Criminal Mischief
- Discharging a Firearm on a City Street
Booker has been charged with:
- Attempted Murder (First Degree)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony – 8 Counts
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)
- Reckless Endangering (First Degree) – 7 Counts
- Conspiracy (First Degree)
- Criminal Mischief