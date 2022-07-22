Three fires, two of them multi-alarm, kept New Castle County firefighters scrambling on Thursday, July 22, 2022.
The first fire occurred in a house on Parker Lane near New Castle around 1 p.m.
Investigators are looking for the cause of the attic fire. No one was hurt.
As firefighters were starting to pick up from that alarm, a fire was reported at the Deacons Walk apartments in Pike Creek.
Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder fire company officials say a New Castle County police officer arrived first to the scene and assisted in evacuating residents.
During that process, an 87-year old resident fell and suffered minor injuries.
A second alarm was sounded due in part to the weather conditions.
Several cats died in the fire, but a couple were rescued.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office says an electrical issue in a third floor apartment caused the fire.
Fire officials say more than a dozen units suffered mostly smoke damage and about thirty residents were displaced. The Red Cross was called into assist.
Then around 10:30 p.m., a fire was reported in a commercial structure off of Churchmans Road at a flooring company.
Due to the size of the building, the heat and humidity, and chemicals involved, a second and third alarm were sounded bringing additional firefighters, hazardous materials teams, and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) to the scene.
Firefighters who were inside the structure had to be decontaminated.
A rehab unit was also set up as crews worked for about three hours to bring the situation under control.
No serious injuries were reported.
The fire marshal's office said it's still investigating the cause and estimated damage at 1 million dollars.