A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for all of Delaware, most of New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania, until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, with breezy conditions and low relative humidity.
A pair of wind driven Chester County fires kept area firefighters very busy for several hours Sunday morning and afternoon.
The first incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. north of Avondale when a mushroom house caught fire leading to a major brush fire.
Hockessin Fire Company sent crews to assist on that fire with other New Castle County fire companies backfilling Chester County fire stations.
About an hour later, a barn caught fire in Pocopson Township which also sparked a brush fire.
Talleyville firefighters, who were on standby at Longwood Fire Company, responded to that alarm.
There were no injuries reported in either incident.