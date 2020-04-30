Volunteer firefighters across the state are scrambling from call to call in some locations as high winds ahead of a front sweep across Delaware from the south.
Most of the calls have been for trees and wires down including a large tree limb onto a house in the 1500 block of Brandywine Boulevard and another tree down in the same area in the 500 block of South Lynn Drive.
In Penn Acres, a primary electric line came down, setting the ground and split-rail fence on fire and electric surge then set the garage on fire of a neighboring house on the unit block of Herbert Drive in Penn Acres. No one was hurt.
Newark Police said a tree and wires are down blocking the roadway in the 200 block of Capitol Trail (SR 2). All eastbound lanes are blocked and only one westbound lane is getting through. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Woodlawn Avenue.
Delaware State Police are reporting a tree down blocking Lancaster Pike at Brackenville Road.
A tree also fell into a duplex in Newport.
As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 Delmarva Power was reporting more than 9,600 customers in New Castle County and nearly 800 customers in Sussex County without power while Delaware Electric Coop serving parts of Kent and Sussex counties was over 1,500 at the height of the storm. That was down to just over 250 customers at 3 p.m.
A high wind warning is in place until 8 p.m. with a Flood Watch for the area kicking in at 2 p.m. Seaford recorded a wind gust of 48 miles per hour while West Grove, Pennsylvania clocked in at 54 miles per hour. Gusts of 40 miles per hour have been recorded in both Prices Corner and Port Penn.
The winds are ahead of a front that will dump heavy rain across the region. Some areas could see two to three inches of rain.
--
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.