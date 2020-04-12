A high wind warning and a slight change of severe thunderstorms are expected to greet Delawareans to start the new week.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday for the entire state of Delaware.
Winds are predicted to run from 25-35 m.p.h. in all three counties, with gusts up to 60 m.p.h. in Northern Delaware, and potentially up to 70 m.p.h. closer to the ocean. There could even be higher gusts in any storms.
They caution trees and power lines could be taken down, and widespread power outages are likely.
As for the thunderstorms, Delaware is in the "slight" category for severe weather, which indicates "short-lived and/or not widespread, isolated intense storms possible."
There could also be 1-2 inches of rain out of the showers and thunderstorms through Monday evening.