Two New Castle County Police officers, who are on patrol as part of the force's Behavioral Health Unit, are listening for specific radio/911 dispatch reports.

They're actively listening for words like: mental health crisis, depression, or suicidal that will ultimately determine whether they respond.

Officer First Class Colleen Kearns said the work of her and her team, which consists of herself, Officer First Class Omari George, a case worker, and social worker, as well as management, begins before they even arrive at the scene.

"As we're en route, we're using our partners; we're looking for any past reports, if there is connected care...to see if their caseworker can get there to work with us on scene; if they're not connected with care, we work not only with that individual, but also with their families to try to get as much information about what's going on...can you give us a history? Can you tell us what works with de-escalation? Do they like to talk about sports? Do they like to talk about their children? What not to talk about to that person--what's going to trigger them to escalate? We want to de-escalate."

Kearns acknowledged while every situation is different, she explained how her team would respond if faced with a situation similar to what happened in Philadelphia recently, where a mental health call turned into the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. Wallace's family told NBC News they called 911 for an ambulance, but police arrived on-scene first. Philadelphia police said Wallace Jr., 27, was shot after he ignored officers' repeated orders to drop a knife.

Wallace suffered from mental health issues, including bipolar disorder. Officers' familiarity with his story has spawned questions about their response and use of lethal force, according to NBC News.

"We want to make sure that we can try to have distance and time to deescalate and work with the person," said Kearns. "We want to make sure if the person is suffering from a mental health crisis--are we calling mobile crisis? Do they have a history? Are we using the partners in the community the best way that we can to help the person that's suffering?"

After the scene is declared safe, Kearns said they begin to address the root causes of the behavior, and that's where the social services work really begins.

"These officers are trained specifically in how to deal with situations involving mental health and [are] able to de-escalate those situations as well as connect the individuals to appropriate resources to ensure that they get the care that's necessary and needed," unit commander Lt. Allen Herring told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show.

"We don't want to see people getting arrested or going to emergency rooms; we want them to use the right mental health resources, whether that's going to...Meadowood, or calling their doctor, or getting them an appointment for a follow-up," said Kearns.

While all officers receive basic mental health training, more than 60 officers are actually part of a larger crisis intervention team (CIT) that's trained annually through the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI). NCCPD also has a specialized veterans response team.

"They are CIT trained officers; they are either currently veterans or active military," explained Kearns. "Having a veteran talk to another veteran--they know the lingo; they can relate to service," she said.

Herring said they're working on expanding the Behavioral Health Unit through partnerships with ChristianaCare and the University of Delaware. They're adding six additional employees through Christiana. Four will be dedicated to the addiction unit and two, including a case manager to support field teams, will be assigned to the mental health unit.

"I would love to say that...two officers is enough to cover that; it is not, there has been a definite spike in mental health calls over the past year due tp COVID," said unit commander Lt. Allen Herring.

Knowing full well that two officers can't cover growing mental health problems 24/7 in New Castle County, Herring said they've also started a crisis response report.

"That enables officers to capture people's words, actions, and behaviors, on mental health calls and take the actions that help de-escalate a situation or actions that escalated the situation and put them in a simple PDF document that's then accessible for all officers to see. It will also track who's a point of contact that helps de-escalate that situation and allows for the officers to be able to call to get somebody else in there who may be able to help when the mental health unit isn't available."

The county also has the Hero Help program that seeks to engage individuals with substance use disorders and connect them to care.

"We provide ongoing intensive case management with those individuals--with our partners...to hopefully prevent future calls for service whether it be mental health or addiction," said Herring.

NCCPD's community services unit also plays a role in advance of such situations.

"That works with the community prior to an incident...the community gets to know us, so having those deposits in the community and having contacts--who's the community leader there that can help to de-escalate the crowd...when we're dealing with somebody in a crisis," said Kearns.