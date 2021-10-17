Highmark Delaware has released the list of Blueprints for the Community grant recipients for the third quarter of this year.
The company decides which health-related non-profits get money based on several criteria, said Highmark's Denée Crumrine.
"Social determinants of health...we look at the impact that the organizations are having in the local community, the way that they're using their dollars and they way in which they build relationships, not just with us, but with the people in the communities that they're serving," said Crumrine.
This round's winners include:
- Jewish Family Services will receive funding to provide services to mothers experiencing pregnancy loss and/or perinatal mood and anxiety disorders.
- Stop Soldier Suicide will receive support to expand their Disrupt Military Suicide program statewide in Delaware, which provides wraparound services to all Delaware service members.
- Central Baptist Community Development Corporation will receive a grant to support the Home Delivery arm of its Urban Acres program, to reach more Delawareans in New Castle County.
- Sussex Montessori School will receive support for gardening and nutrition programming, as well as outdoor structures to support physical education.
- Teen Warehouse will receive funding to expand its Out of School Youth Clinical Medical Administrative Assistant program.
- Impact Life will receive a grant to provide support to recovery residences using the evidence-based Recovery Clubhouse model for individuals with substance abuse disorders and behavioral health challenges.
• Sussex County Health Coalition will receive funding to enhance and expand the Drug Free Sussex County initiative.
Since 2007, Highmark has given more than $22 million in Blueprints for the Community grants, and Crumrine said it would be nice if all the applicants could be given money.
"But we certainly appreciate the partnerships that evolve from [the process], even if it's not funding. We rely on each other to understand the inner workings of the health challenges that our communities face, and they vary," said Crumrine.
Highmark awards larger grants each quarter and smaller grants monthly.