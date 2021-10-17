Highmark Delaware has released the list of Blueprints for the Community grant recipients for the third quarter of this year.
The company decides which health-related non-profits get money based on several criteria, said Highmark's Denee Crumrine.
"Social determinants of health...we look at the impact that the organizations are having in the local community, the way that they're using their dollars and they way in which they build relationships, not just with us, but with the people in the communities that they're serving," said Crumrine.
Since 2007, Highmark has given more than 22 million dollars in Blueprints for the Community grants, and Crumrine said it would be nice if all the applicants could be given money.
"But we certainly appreciate the partnerships that evolve from (the process), even if it's not funding. We rely on each other to understand the inner workings of the health challenges that our communities face, and they vary," said Crumrine.
Highmark awards larger grants each quarter and smaller ones monthly, and you can find out more at highmark.com.blueprints.