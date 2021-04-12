Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware, through its foundation arm BluePrints for the Community, has made a one million dollar commitment to a new senior housing project in Wilmington.
The Ministry of Caring's Villa Maria project is slated for the 1900 and 2000 blocks of North Market Street.
"Now more than ever we are seeing that safe and affordable housing is a major need in our state and is a social determinant of health that requires our full attention," said Nick Moriello, president of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware. "I'm over the moon excited about this particular project."
"Villa Maria is an outstanding project that will revitalize an underserved area, support a vulnerable population, and create opportunity for continued collaboration among business and community partners to improve health outcomes."
When completed, Villa Maria will consist of 72 affordable one-bedroom apartments for qualifying low- and moderate-income seniors over the age of 62.
Moriello said a study by the University of Pennsylvania projects the number of seniors over the age of 62 in need of housing assistance will triple by 2030.
"We remain committed as an organization to really supporting the communities in every way that we can," said Moriello. "Initiatives that will reduce health disparities and improve health outcomes, that is the goal and the mission. This is just one way to be able to help in doing that."
The Ministry of Caring is looking to receive low-income housing tax credits from the State of Delaware in July 2021.
The Villa Maria project is then set to break ground in 2022, with the first residents moving in by the end of 2023.