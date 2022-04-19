For Delaware patients with tough-to-manage health issues that result in prescriptions of a highly specialized variety which leave them scrambling to try and even locate the drug nearby, let alone secure it, a new partnership between Highmark and Free Market Health may be the help on which they've been waiting.
Free Market Health is a startup that's been operating in "stealth mode for the last couple of years," said Founder and CEO Joe Cardosi, and it helps patients who have specialty medications they need to acquire find the locations nearby where they can do that, improving prescription access and cutting down on time to acquisition. With a recent influx of investor cash and a track record of successfully meeting their goals, Highmark is bringing them into the fold to help their members.
"This isn't going to a doctor and getting a prescription for an antibiotic. This is, unfortunately, a much more complex web of processes," Cardosi said. "We wish it was as easy as going to a doctor, but we exist because it isn't. From delays and prior authorizations, to uncertainty on who the best fit specialty pharmacy would be, to especially medication pricing variability, the existing specialty drug ecosystem really fails what it's meant to do, which is efficiently deliver life-saving and life-altering medications into the hands of patients."
While they're a for-profit company, Cardosi noted the underpinning of his company is their dedication to being an unbiased third party that will match patients to their necessities at the best prices possible, for their benefit.
While it can, at times, take patients in need of specialty prescriptions four-to-six weeks before they can access the drug--prescriptions for drugs that fight cancer, or treat multiple sclerosis--they've been able to dramatically reduce those access times, along with how often a prescription is issued but goes unfulfilled, a troubling trend.
"The marketplace platform has facilitated and matched thousands of specialty pharmacy referrals. There's hundreds of millions of dollars in specialty drug spend management. But, most importantly, patients are truly benefited from this process, this better orchestration," he said. "What we're seeing is a reduction in abandonment rate of nearly 40%, meaning that a payer-authorized referral, in the old world, was was going unfilled...that's a really important thing. In our model, the partnership with payers, the orchestration of this process, and importantly, the service model that the Free Market Health team has, that wraps around this platform really being an invisible hand almost, guiding these referrals, making sure that these matches that happen, the folks that are being matched to, are accountable, and that the patients who are receiving the drugs actually [get them.]"
Highmark Vice President of Pharmacy Services Sarah Marche said their collaboration was going to be invaluable, both as a service to their members but to Highmark itself. Marche said specialty drugs now represent roughly half of their drug spend.
"Our work with the Free Market Health team is exciting because it's transforming the pharmacy experience for those patients that are navigating those very difficult health conditions, and navigating a very complex pharmacy value chain to access the medications that treat those conditions," she said. "With Highmark's involvement in a free market health platform, we are going to match the patients to the best specialty pharmacy to best meet the needs of that patient, which is really exciting. We're doing that while balancing the cost of those prescription drugs, as well as the value those pharmacies are delivering for our patients."
Highmark said it will be implementing the features of this collaboration--Highmark now becomes a minority investor in the platform as a part of the deal--across all its footprints, not just in Delaware, so members nationwide can take advantage of a service they so highly heralded.
Marche said the program is already implemented for the commercially insured, but they are still working on implementing it for the Medicare and ACA population.