A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a carjacking in Hillcrest early Friday morning.
The victim was in the passenger seat of a car while the driver was making a food delivery on Beeson Avenue, New Castle County Police said.
Two men walked up, told the car's occupants to get out, drove away in the car, came back, demanded the key fob and opened fire, hitting the victim.
The suspects drove away toward Edgemoor Road, and the victim is hospitalized in stable condition.
Police describe the suspects as black with thin builds, wearing black clothing, one about 5-8, the other about 6 feet tall.
Anyone with information on the incident can call Detective Christopher Rau (Christopher.Rau@newcastlede.gov.) or New Castle County Division of Police at (302) 395.8110.