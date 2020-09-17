A 40-year-old Wilmington man is heading to federal prison for almost a decade after being convicted of drug trafficking.
Alfred Evans was charged in March 2018 with possessing over 500 grams of powder cocaine and more than 190 grams of crack cocaine after a wiretap investigation provided authorities with information regarding his "extensive drug dealing" in Wilmington's Hilltop neighborhood, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Thursday.
He pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute drugs and, due to his 10 prior felony convictions, he was previously declared a "habitual offender."