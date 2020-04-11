Help will be available for coronavirus first responders who are worried about infecting their families while they tend to patients.
A new initiative will provide temporary housing to anyone working with COVID-19 patients who may have caught the virus themselves, said Kate Rokosz with Frontline Heroes.
"Hotel rooms, things like that--especially if they don't feel safe going home, if they need to isolate, they have a place to go. Not everybody does--we found people who were sleeping in cars, and we just knew that something needed to be done," Rokosz told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show.
Rokosz said the Hilton hotel chain and American Express have teamed up to donate up to one million rooms nationwide.
"They've even given their staff additional training on relevant health and safety measures," said Rokosz.
The program launches Monday and runs through May.