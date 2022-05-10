On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. John Carney signed the Healthy Delaware Families Act into law, cementing Delaware's place among a growing number of states which won't make eligible workers choose between their job and their health.
"What a glorious day today is, and as we stand here just moments away from the final step in this bill's legislative journey, my heart is full of gratitude," said state Sen. Sarah McBride, who shepherded SS2 for SB1 on its almost two-year journey to the finish line on May 10, 2022.
"When you serve as the prime sponsor of a bill like this, you see how small of a role you play as a sponsor and its eventual success," McBride said. "Over the last year-and-a-half, we had a whole-of-government approach, and a whole-of-Delaware conversation about this bill. And so I'd like to begin by expressing my gratitude to so many of the Delawareans who made today possible."
A major party among those to be thanked was Rep. Debra Heffernan, McBride said, the main sponsor for this legislation in the state House. She said it was easy to support a law that was going to positively impact so many residents of the First State.
"Having cared for my own mother in her final weeks, I can't imagine having to choose between caring for a loved one facing a life-threatening illness, and going to work. It's an impossible decision between being a caretaker and protecting your career," Heffernan said. "The Healthy Delaware Families Act says Delaware workers will no longer have to choose between their children, their family, their loved ones, their health, and their job. It will give residents the security to take on these critical life situations, and know that they don't have to sacrifice their career. Employers know that this is a sound and compassionate policy."
The bill creates 12 weeks of paid parental leave annually, and up to six weeks of paid family caregiving leave, paid medical leave, or paid military leave every two years, once the bill goes into effect in 2025, and guarantees a worker who's been with a company for 12 months or longer 80% of their weekly pay during that time. The program is paid for through a pool funded by portions of a percentage contributed from both employers and employees.
While Gov. John Carney agreed that businesses know it's sound and compassionate, he added they were also aware it benefited them as well.
"The interests of business owners and their employees are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they're inextricably related. Policies that are good for workers are, in my view, by definition good for business. This legislation will be a game-changer for families and businesses up and down our state," Carney said. "These are real issues that almost every Delawarean will face one time or another in their lifetime. When I think about the last two years, if there's anything good that will come out of it, I think it's a strong reminder of what's important to all of us, what really matters, and I'm proud to be the governor of a state that's good for business and good for families."
As Delaware becomes the 11th state to pass such legislation, Liz Richards, Director of the Delaware Cares Coalition--a collection of 50 organizations across the state working toward the goal--called the day "historic."
"It was not guaranteed. We had to fight for it. Because as the world has changed, too often we have failed to change with it," she said. "Too often the burdens of that changing world have fallen to the most vulnerable among us."