A 40-year-old Wilmington woman is dead after she was hit by two cars and killed on Naamans Road Saturday night, and one of the drivers involved didn't stay to face the consequences.
The woman was walking across Naamans Road near Marsh Road around 9:40 p.m. when an eastbound car hit her, knocking her into the left turn lane, Delaware State Police said.
The car sped away from the scene, and as the woman was lying there, she was hit by a second car, whose driver did stay and wait for troopers to arrive.
Police think the hit-and-run car is black, with heavy damage to the left front end and side, and missing the left-side mirror.
Anyone with information on the accident can call Delaware State Police Troop 2 Crash Reconstruction Unit at 302.365.8485.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .